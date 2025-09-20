Hilltops Council has passed a recommendation to adopt the proposed light pole locations and receive a report at its September meeting on costing and placement of two additional light towers at Gus Smith Oval in Young.

The Young Lions Soccer Club has secured an $197,000 grant through the NSW Government's 2024/25 Project Support Program to install five lights at Gus Smith Oval which is owned by Hilltops Council.

According to Council the Club approached them for assistance and approval for the construction of the lighting.

In the August ordinary meeting the original motion was moved by Cr Alison Foreman and Cr Mary Dodd with Cr Foreman commending the Young Lions Soccer Club on applying for the funding.

"I know our sporting fields need a very close look at all across the Hilltops and the fact that they (the Club) has managed to get some funding for some lighting, that will help free up, maybe, some ovals space and stop games clashing," Cr Foreman said.

"It's a good move, I'm very pleased for them."

Cr Flanery asked the Director of Infrastructure Duncan McGregor if other lighting could be added to the current plan.

"Should we be able to attain further funding in the future, we can add to the lighting layout there to provide better coverage but this is the best layout we can achieve with that amount of funding," Mr McGregor said.

The Director responded to a question by Cr Flanery that two further lights would be needed on top of the five to be installed to allow the fields to be fully lit.

Cr Tony Flanery asked if it would be an idea to cost the provision and installation two extra lights required to fully equip the fields for all sports while the work by the Club is being carried out and moved an amendment to the original motion that Council receive a report at the September meeting.

"I think we should get a report that details if we had the ideal amount," Cr Flanery said.

"I don't see the point in getting contractors in and then coming back and it will cost us $100,000 to put two more light towers in."

Having looked at the costings in the report Cr Flanery said he believed the cost in the long run would be more effective if the budget could be found to fund the lights and add it to the work being done by the Club, even if the budget for it is reallocated from another project.

"I think when you do a job, you do it properly," Cr Flanery said.

"It'll be hard to get another crack at this for two more light towers."

The amendment was accepted and the motion was voted on unanimously.