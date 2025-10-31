Social media
Friday, 31.10.2025
Boorowa News

Harden LHAC thank dedication to Harden MPS

Young Witness

Bendick Murrell local finalist in Rural Achiever Award

Boorowa News

Insurers to visit Harden again

The Insurance Council of Australia has announced insurers will once again be visiting Harden Murrumburrah following the storms from earlier this year.
Young Witness

Can Assist celebrates 70 years in 2025

Can Assist Young and Boorowa have celebrated 70 years since Can Assist formed and 37 years since the local branch formed.
Boorowa News

Free community event not to be missed

Leila McDougall is encouraging locals to see her film Just a Farmer in Harden.
Community

Annual $2000 scholarship to help Mason follow his dream

Bright's Lodge of Unity hosts Scholarship Award presentation evening.
Community

Nominate a hometown hero for the 2026 Alpine Shire Community Awards

Now is the chance to nominate a local legend for a Community Award.
Community

Challenging season ahead for gardeners

Ahead of the last weeks of Spring, the MCG share some gardening & water-saving tips.
