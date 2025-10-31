Social media
A record breaking year for Primary Industry in NSW

Boorowa News

Signatures rise as road battle continues

Young Witness

Bendick Murrell local finalist in Rural Achiever Award

Local Joanna Balcombe from Bendick Murrell has been named as a finalist in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Rural Achiever Award.
Boorowa News

Free community event not to be missed

Leila McDougall is encouraging locals to see her film Just a Farmer in Harden.
Young Witness

Investing in Grassroots Leadership

The 2025 South East Local Leaders Program has once again demonstrated the power of grassroots leadership to strengthen, connect and inspire communities across the region.
