The NSW Rural Fire Service is urging locals to ensure they have a Bush Fire Survival Plan following a fire over the weekend.

The grass fire on Rugby Road, Bevendale is believed to have burned an estimated 373 hectares and was brought under control by Sunday afternoon.

Locals within the region of the fire were told to 'prepare now' and that 'leaving early is your safest option.'

The local and visiting Rural Fire Service Brigades that attended the fire have been thanked by locals for once again keeping the community safe.

Locals are being urged to visit the RFS website where they can put into action their own Bush Fire Survival Plan if needed.