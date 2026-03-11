Two Grenfell rugby union teams and one from Greenethorpe travelled to Kiama on Saturday, 28 February to take part in the annual Kiama 7s rugby tournament.

Grenfell Rugby Union's Sam Allen said they had three teams travel down to Kiama for the annual event and played in picturesque conditions.

The teams from Weddin included several newer players and they all had a ball, Mr Allen said.

The Grenfell women's seven squad played really well, just missing out on competing in the Country Cup final after going down to Bateman's Bay in a a narrow loss.

In the men's matches Grenfell faced off against Greenethorpe, the first time this has happened in many years, Mr Allen said, and they jokingly named it the Weddin Shire Cup.

Greenethorpe came away with the win over Grenfell in a close match, securing three tries to Grenfell's one.

Mr Allen said Grenfell have been heading to the Kiama 7s for over 30 years and the event never ceases to disappoint.

Along with being a cracking weekend of footy, Mr Allen said it is the ultimate pre season training and a chance for team bonding by the beach.

Back at the local front The Grenfell Rugby Club are preparing to celebrate the club's 60th birthday with a black and white ball on Saturday, 21 March. RSVP's to the event have since closed.

Looking forward to the 2026 season, Grenfell will be kicking off the 2026 South West Fuels competition against the Young Yabbies on Friday, 1o April in a home game.