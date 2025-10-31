Social media
Friday, 31.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Golf

Golf

Young Witness

Open Championships played over the weekend

Open Championships played over the weekend
Open Championships played over the weekend
Grenfell Record

Tournament experience for golfers

Tournament experience for golfers
Tournament experience for golfers
Golf

Second round of the Men's Championship

Young Golf Club: Second round of the Men's Championship
Second round of the Men's Championship
Second round of the Men's Championship
Golf

Monthly Medals played at Young Golf Club

Monthly Medals played at Young Golf Club
Monthly Medals played at Young Golf Club
Monthly Medals played at Young Golf Club
Golf

Rachel has best score last Saturday in Young

Rachel has best score last Saturday in Young
Rachel has best score last Saturday in Young
Rachel has best score last Saturday in Young
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta