The Saturday event for men was a 4 Ball Worst Ball (best score) Stableford sponsored by Darce Whinam, Gary Anderson and Aaron Moloney.

The winners were Rick and Phillip Oliver with 34 points.

Runners up were Bernard Maloney and Robert Bush with 33 points.

Robert Bush had the best individual score with 42 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP’s were won by Phillip Oliver on the 7th and Sam Davidson on the 17th.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Phillip Oliver and he received a voucher for $67.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot on the 1st was not won and jackpots to $40.

The ARMA Fabrications Eagles Nest Jack on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $160 next week.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 14th hole and it won by Pat Hatton.

The Ian Page card draw was won by Don Cruikshank.

The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Brian Norman.

Balls went down to 35 points and there were 66 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday the 7th February is the Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 14th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones & Barry Martens.

Friday 20th February Triple 0 Emergency Services Day

Saturday 21st February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Allan Moore & Grant Harding.

Saturday 28th February is the Oliver Memorial Day.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Bernard Maloney with 41 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Craig Webber (8 balls) with 40 points on a countback from Jackie Sheridan (6 balls).

Libby Plumley (4 balls) was next on 39 points on a countback from Grant Harding (3 balls) and Mark Hawker (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Geoff Connelly and he received a voucher for $38.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 58 players.

The Friday medley was won by Dean Schofield with 39 points on a countback and he won 4 balls.

The runner up was Matthew Brown (2 balls) with 39 points from Simon Oakes (1 ball) with 38 points.

The Pro Pin was won by Mark Crutcher and he received a voucher for $10.

Balls went down to 35 points and there were 10 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday event was a single stableford medley and the winner was Casey Wall with 41 points and he won 8 balls.

The runner up was Swayde Honeman (6 balls) with 40 points on a countback from Gary Anderson (5 balls), Michael Corbett (4 balls) and Pauline Collier (3 balls).

The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot of $90 was won by Jim Brewster.

The jackpot resets to $30 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by Greg Glasgow and he received a voucher for $37.

The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won.

Balls went to 35 points on a countback and there were 42 players.

The Social Club plays a 14 hole event every week.

Come along and join in, all are welcome.

Please note that Social Golf AGM will be held Sunday 15th February at 10.30am.

CRAIG WATSON