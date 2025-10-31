Social media
Friday, 31.10.2025
Home page>Sport

Sport

Young Witness

Open Championships played over the weekend

Open Championships played over the weekend
Open Championships played over the weekend
Young Witness

Get ready to rodeo in Cootamundra

Get ready to rodeo in Cootamundra
Get ready to rodeo in Cootamundra
Young Witness

South West Slopes Cricket League

Round 2 results for Juniors and Round 3 results for Opens in the South West Slopes Cricket League.
South West Slopes Cricket League
South West Slopes Cricket League
Grenfell Record

Try your hand at rugby

Grenfell Junior Rugby Club calls for more players to join up for 2026 season.
Young Witness

Heroes clinic for local junior hockey players

Young is set to host a landmark sporting event as three of Australia’s top hockey players arrive for a special grassroots clinic on Friday 7th November.
Heroes clinic for local junior hockey players
Heroes clinic for local junior hockey players
Cricket

Competition heats up for cricketers

Results are in for Round 2 of Forbes district cricket competition
Competition heats up for cricketers
Competition heats up for cricketers
Sport

Teams square up for squash finals

This week's squash news and results from Drop Shot
Teams square up for squash finals
Teams square up for squash finals
Boorowa News

Bing Wallder Shield played over the weekend

The Riverina Murray Region conducted two major events over the weekend.
Bing Wallder Shield played over the weekend
Bing Wallder Shield played over the weekend
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta