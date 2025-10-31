Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive - Boorowa News
News
Friday, 31.10.2025
Digital Editions Archive - Boorowa News
Home page
Sport
Sport
Young Witness
Open Championships played over the weekend
Young Witness
Get ready to rodeo in Cootamundra
Young Witness
South West Slopes Cricket League
Round 2 results for Juniors and Round 3 results for Opens in the South West Slopes Cricket League.
Grenfell Record
Try your hand at rugby
Grenfell Junior Rugby Club calls for more players to join up for 2026 season.
Young Witness
Heroes clinic for local junior hockey players
Young is set to host a landmark sporting event as three of Australia’s top hockey players arrive for a special grassroots clinic on Friday 7th November.
Cricket
Competition heats up for cricketers
Results are in for Round 2 of Forbes district cricket competition
Sport
Teams square up for squash finals
This week's squash news and results from Drop Shot
Boorowa News
Bing Wallder Shield played over the weekend
The Riverina Murray Region conducted two major events over the weekend.
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta