By COL HODGES

Dubbo-based Connie Greig, the premier trainer over recent seasons on the Picnic racing circuit and winner of the 2025 Cup with Laisvas, has strong winning prospects in both the feature events on Saturday at Bedgerabong.

The well credentialed eight-year-old mare Blackhill Kitty is nominated for the 1400 metres Total Wear Solutions Bedgerabong Picnic Cup while Line Of Law, which won a string of races last campaign, is nominated for the 800 metres Clearview Bracelet.

In the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final (1400 metres) at Coonamble in 2024 Blackhill Kitty reached the lead close to home but was beaten in a photo finish by Bush Warrior which gained a late split.

Dubbo hosted the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final in 2025 and again it was the runner up position for Blackhill Kitty when overhauled in the closing stages by Avoid Me.

During 2025 Blackhill Kitty won the Picnic Cups at Duck Creek, Cobar and Grenfell and was placed in the Cups at Crookwell, Tomingley, Bourke, Cootamundra, Mallawa and Talmoi.

Just On Fire, a stablemate of Blackhill Kitty, is also nominated for the Cup and although only a Class 2 horse was a fast finishing fourth to Black Nature at Dubbo TAB meeting last week.

Trained at Forbes by Melissa Harrison, Bobby’s Secret has won six races and been placed 14 times including a last start third at Tumbarumba and is a chance in the Cup along with another Forbes galloper Lockadente, trained by Dennis Bush.

Benno Bowen likes racing at Bedgerabong and is again bringing a big team from his stables in Queensland including Silver Agent for the Cup.

Prior to a spell when trained by Lindsey Hatch, Silver Agent was ridden by Jake Molloy, formerly from Forbes, when second to Moonlight Run at Toowoomba.

Line Of Law and East Harlem, the winner and runner up respectively in the 1000 metres version of the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final at Dubbo last year, are likely to clash again in the 800 metres Clearview Bracelet at Bedgerabong.

From the Connie Greig stable, Line Of Law won four in a row at Warren, Harden, Young and Dubbo while the Peter Kirby, Forbes trained East Harlem, the overall winner of five races and placed 15 times, won a supporting race at Bedgerabong.

last year.

Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries won the 2025 Bracelet with Obsessive Nature humping 74kg and this year she has the speedy Zillions nominated.

Zillions won successive races at Gilgandra, Bedgerabong, Tottenham and Tomingley and resumed from a spell to win at Wellington on Boxing Day.

Queensland based apprentice Erin Molloy was visiting family in Forbes over Christmas and was offered the opportunity to ride Zillions at Wellington.

With an outstanding front running ride on the $8 relative outsider, Erin Molloy achieved her 50th career winner when Zillions responded gamely to beat Press Gaze ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes.

Forbes trainers are giving good support for Bedgerabong with nominations from Bill Hayes (Rubicon River, Frenetico, Side Cash, Mary Le Bone, Run Callan Run and and Mihrimah), Melissa Harrison (Brandywine, Pluck ‘N’ Spy and Bobby’s Secret), Dennis Bush (Kneel Down and Lockadente) and Peter Kirby (Memoralise, King Lesong and East Harlem.

Despite an extreme heatwave and drought like conditions, the volunteer workers at Bedgerabong have excelled again in preparing a lush turf track and magnificent surrounds at one of the most scenic racecourses in New South Wales.

Good rain this week has also been very beneficial.

Final acceptances for Bedgerabong will be declared at 9am today, Thursday.

Tickets for the races online now at 123tix.com.au

Buses to the race course depart Victoria Park, Forbes, from 11.30am Saturday 14 February. $8 each way.