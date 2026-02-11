PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

February Monthly Medal

Saturday was our second Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for the year and a huge shout out to Nathan and the team for their continued support of our premium monthly event.

Our day sponsor was the Coachman Hotel and we thank them for their support of our members and guests. There were 82 members and visitors appreciating the course, whilst being still hot and dry it was in the best playing condition it could be in.

In A grade Riall Harrison shone out for the first time this year with a great 73 off the stick to defeat Rob Hey by a single stroke.

Jarrod Wood from Cowra on 76 and Aaron Wilkie on 78 were the only other players to break 80 on the day.

Riall shot a 36/37 split with a bogey and birdie on the front and 2 bogeys and a birdie on the back to highlight his control and consistency on the day.

Rob Hey’s round was a little different with a double, 2 bogeys and a birdie on the front then a double and 4 birdies in the last 5 holes to almost snatch the win from Riall.

The course had received some rain, and the run wasn’t as evident as it had been.

In the net event Riall was the clear winner on 68 with Rob in next again with a 71.

Again, these were the only 2 players to get under their handicaps on the day in A grade.

In the B grade scratch event Chris Downes backed up his winning form from last month to take out the event with an 86 off the stick including a solid 42 on the back 9 to get him home by a stroke from 3 chasers in Aaron Huppatz, Richard Hutchison and Joe Davies.

Aaron was coming home in a rush and his 41 on the back showing the form he is capable of, unfortunately a 46 on the front stopped him.

Richard was similar and he could also smell the victory with a closing 42 but a front 45 slowed him down and Joe Davies had 4 doubles and a quadruple bogey across the day and only managed to pick up 1 birdie off the white tees in chasing.

In the net event Rob Staples proved that a weekend in camp in Sydney had put the polish on his game and also being his birthday added up to him scorching a 69 round.

Rob had to survive a countback with Barry Whitaker but his homeward 9 was the winner.

Joe was a further stroke back with Chris and Richard another stroke behind.

In C grade Peter Picker backed up from last month to again take the scratch with his 93 having to go to a countback with Adrian Whitaker.

Again, Adrian was in form on the front nine while Peter had a solid 47/46 split to comfortably take the countback.

Peter is certainly wracking up the bragging rights currently after an accelerated start to the year.

Gordon Pritchard was next in on 98 the same score as visitor Steve Marchwicki from Coolangatta.

In the net Steve was the winner from Adrian again on a countback with Peter back on 73.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Rob Hey on 26 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Joe Davies on a countback on 70.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by David Stevenson at 124cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Phill Smith at 30cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Cheney at 56cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Peter Amor at 260cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Dale Matthews at 156cm.

The Money Hole was won by Peter Amor.

Ball winners were Barry Whitaker 69, Aaron Huppatz 70, Rob Hey, Richard Hutchinson 71, Andrew Bourke, Nym Dziuba, Andrew Huntly 73.

Next Saturday 4 Ball Medley Multiplier Stableford with an Individual in conjunction.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

If you were born in Bedgerabong and your surname was Hodges, you were expected to play cricket at the highest level, and Lex Hodges did just that.

At the time not only did he captain the Forbes representative side, he did similar with the Central West and then the combined Central West and Far West sides.

The Forbes High School student did play a small part in school rugby league before moving to Parkes working with the DMR, a trade he held until retirement.

Still a resident of Parkes, Lex continues leading in sport where he won last Thursday’s twin-towns competition played in Forbes scoring 37 points.

The only player to break his handicap on a day which finished in "warm" conditions after a pleasant start to play.

One never far from the trophy table in Don McKeowen from the Bogan Gate/Forbes clubs was runner-up on a count-back with 33 points.

The encouragement award held plenty of interest with two "heavy weights" of twin-towns vets golf featuring where the record book was sought.

In the end it was Peter Bristol from Parkes with an unbelievable score for the talents he possesses winning in a blanket finish over an equally talented Forbes leader in Peter Barnes. There is always next week Peter (2).

Ball sweep to 30 points. 33 - Rob Staples (P); 32 - Neal Herbert, Frank Hanns (F); 31 - Ken Sanderson, Barry Parker (F); 30 - Mick Bond (P), Trevor Williams, Niel Duncan and finally Forbes’ soft hands Kim Herbert due mainly to his eagle three on the par five 15th.

All nearest the pins to Forbes players - 9th A grade Peter Barnes, B Trevor Williams and the 18th A Don McKeowen, B Frank Hanns.

With a total of 31 players -17 Forbes, 14 Parkes - the shield went to Forbes, only just, 189 points to 186.

Parkes plays host this Thursday, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

Thursday week the catering kings of vets golf Condobolin play host to Lachlan Valley members for their monthly 18 hole competition.