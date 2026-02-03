Tuesday's game was won by Nigel Willett, Mick Connellan and Liam Tonks with 23 nett.

Runner up was Garry Cummins, David Jasprizza and Cec Finley with 28 1/2 nett.

Nigel, Mick and Liam had three birdie gobbles.

Garry, David and Cec had one birdie.

Thursday's ambros3e was won by Jake Searle and Brad Noordhuis with 48 1/4 nett, second going to Garry Cummins and Cec Finley on 53 nett.

Brad and Jake had three birdies, Terry Casey and Lindsay Sheather had two birdies.

Nigel Willett and David Jasprizza had one birdie.

Terry and Lindsay had one birdie gobble.

Nigel and David had one gobble.

Sunday was the monthly medal.

A grade winner - Jake Searle 57 nett.

A grade runner up - Garry Cummins 54 nett.

B grade winner - David Jasprizza 57 nett

B grade runner up - Rod Pratt 66 nett

Garry had one birdie gobble.

Lindsay Sheather, Terry Casey and Garry had one birdie each.

David Jasprizza had one gobble.

Sponsor of the week was Young Smash Repairs.

AGM will be held on Sunday February 8 at the Clubhouse at approximately 12 noon.

VERA MCMILLAN