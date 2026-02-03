Round 13 games in the South West Slopes Cricket League Open B Grade and the Junior competition were abandoned on Saturday afternoon with temperatures soaring into 40 degree plus heat.

All games across all competitions were called off with games set to continue this weekend with the third final round of the B Grade comp and Round 11 of the Juniors to be played this weekend.

The Hornets B Grade side will have a bye this weekend with the Harden side sitting in third place on the ladder behind the Temora Tigers and Temora Renegades and ahead of the Burrangong Cubs, Cootamundra Bulls, Boorowa Big Bottles, Temora Leprechauns, Murringo Mavericks, Bribbaree Rams, Criterion Bin Chickens and Grenfell Blues.

The Hornets are sitting on 70 points heading into round 14 with seven wins, two losses and one bye.

The side has a net run rate of 4.143 and a runs per wicket ratio of 1.109.

One game that was able to be played over the weekend was the SWSJCL Under 12 team two rep match against Wagga Wagga Under 12s at Soccer Ground in Temora.

The SWSJCL 10/124 side unfortunately went down to Wagga 8/183.

SWSJCL won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Wickets for SWSJCL were taken by Duncan Edis, Chase Jordan, Chase Kenworthy and Ollie Pike all with one each.

On the field George Manion took a runout, Parker Bruest took a catch, Duncan Edis took a catch, Chase Kenworthy took a runout, a fill in took a runout and James Tidd took a run out.

Runs for SWSJCL were made by George Manion with five, Archer Meehan with 22, James Tidd with nine, Duncan Edis with 40, Chase Kenworthy with one, Jacob Potter with five, Parker Bruest with 23 not out and Clancy Jenner with one.

Fall of wickets for SWSJCL was: 1-25 George Manion, 2-26 Xavier Breust, 3-30 Archer Meehan, 4-48 James Tidd, 5-57 Chase Kenworthy, 6-77 Jacob Potter, 7-112 Duncan Edis, 8-112 Player, 9-113 Chase Jordan, 10-124 Clancy Jenner.

Round two of the rep competition will be played on Sunday at Cranfield Oval with SWSJCL team one going up against Wagga from 10.30am.

UNDER 11s DRAW:

Young Warriors vs Harden Hornets Green at Keith Cullen Oval, Young from 8.30am on Saturday.

Cootamundra Hurricanes vs Harden Hornets Yellow at Mitchell Park Oval 1, Cootamundra from 8.30am on Saturday.

UNDER 16s DRAW:

Harden Hornets vs Young Cruisers at Tim Doolanm Oval from 8.30am on Saturday.