Boorowa Gun Clubs most recent competition attracted 33 keen eyed shooters to contest the 25 target handicap and 75 target Continental Program.

A very windy day greeted the competitors with some interesting near vertical targets presenting themselves in the Continental event.

The first event of the day the 25 Target Handicap event was won by Floyd Cummings from Boorowa Gun Club with a 24/25 (9/9). Darren Churchill also on 24/25 had to settle for second place with a shoot off score of 8/9. Frank Bartolo from Goulburn taking third place on 24/25 (1/2).

The second event of the day was the 75 target Continental mixed target championship consisting of 25 targets Double Barrel, 25 targets Single Barrel & 25 targets Point Score.

The overall winner of the Continental Championship was Matt Gerstenberg from Boorowa Gun Club 116/125 (25/25) winning the shoot off.

Adam Jeffrey took first place in AA grade with a score of 116/125 (23/25). Second in AA grade was Clint Goodwin from Majura Park Gun Club with a score of 114/125. The best in A grade was Chris Oehm with a score of 116/125 (14/25) second place in A grade was Marcus Fielden with a score of 112/125.

The B grade winner was Bradley Irvin with a score of 110/125 and Les Irvin took out second with a score of 108/125. Eddie Cummings was the best in C grade with a score of 106/125 and Brian Frost came second with a score of 101/125.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Chris Oehm with a score for the day of 138/150. The Veterans High Gun was won by Tony Barton with a score of 134/150. The Ladies High Gun was won by Nicole Crisp with a score of 123/150. The Junior High Gun was Sam Laughton with a score of 101/150.

As always we wish to thank the many helpers who make these weekends possible but especially Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Chris Oehm, Rex Murphy, Jenny Twarloh, Matt Gerstenberg, Sadie Murphy, Patty Boulding and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Gun Club, have you ever thought of having a go? One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting). All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions. The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.