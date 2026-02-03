Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has called out the NSW Government for not investing more money into the Safe and Secure Water Program.

Ms Cooke said the Safe and Secure Water Program was the state's defence against aging water infrastructure and was the reason the former National-Liberal Government invested $1.1 billion into the program.

Ms Cooke has said with the current state government not investing any new money there is now a growing backlog of progress that have no way of being funded.

"It is a very important program, particularly for small, rural and remote councils in NSW," Ms Cooke said.

"When the government changed hands in 2023, this program was not topped up in the following budget cycle and we've now had three budget cycles and no additional funding allocated to this very, very important program."

Ms Cooke said that Councils have been able to make application to the Commonwealth National Water Grid.

"That has been successful for some Councils, certainly not all, and for some Councils they've had to apply multiple times to get funding for just one piece of infrastructure," she said.

"Now we find out through the NSW Government, posted on their website that applications to the National Water Grid have been postponed indefinitely.

"Any expressions of interest to the National Water Grid, which the state government has been dipping in to for years now, has been postponed, so Council's cannot put forward the projects that they need desperately to receive funding.

"That is simply not good enough."

Ms Cooke said she will continue to push up on the government to ensure that not only her own constituents, but the voices of those from across the state are heard.

"In this day and age, if there's one thing that we deserve, it's safe, clean drinking water," she said.