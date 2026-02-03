Locals came together last Monday in Boorowa to celebrate the achievements and acknowledge those within the community who have gone above and beyond.

There were several awards presented during the awards ceremony including:

COMMUNITY AWARD RECIPIENT

CHRISTINE COBLE - ln recognition of services to the Boorowa community.

Christine started her community work with the Central School P&C, organising fundraisers such as Melbourne Shopping trips, sale drives of bulbs and chocolates and assisting at Football/Netball carnivals.

Working with the girls' basketball team was no doubt a highlight of these days.

She joined the Admin and Support staff at the Central School, working there for many years whilst also acting as liaison between p&c and school.

Since retiring, when her knowledge and expertise is needed, she is still called back to do casual work.

Chris formed many close relationships with parents, students and staff during this time.

Chris has fulfilled roles of Treasurer, secretary or president in many organisations - Boorowa Garden Club, Boorowa Museum, Boorowa Car Club, Boorowa Gun Club, Boorowa CWA, Anglican Ball Committee (liaising with the Debutants), St Johns Catering Committee and serving as a Board Member with the Boorowa Community Bank.

lt was then that she organised the Bendigo Bank marchers in our Woolfest parade.

Organising skills such as Chris has, have been called upon on many occasions - large family reunions, such as the Gorham one at the showground, school reunions - the Godfreys Creek and the Central School, including our recent 55 years reunion.

She has been a driving force in all of these functions.

Chris fulfilled the Supervisor's role at Carinya Court and we are now enjoying the result of her tree planting design.

What may not be widely known is her caring support of people in crisis situations be it illness or bereavement.

Her compassion and organisational skills have helped many community members in these difficult times.

Chris has a deep and dedicated commitment to serving her community.

With her excellent people skills, kindness and compassion in all her interactions with a wide range of people both young and old, chris is a very worthy recipient of this Award.

COMMUNITY AWARD RECIPIENT

DARRELL ARMOUR - ln recognition of seruices to the Boorowa and Rye Park communities.

Darrell is a committed and dedicated community member.

He votunteers his time towards the Boorowa Museum and has been made an Honorary Member of the Boorowa Historical Society.

Darrell is President of the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.

He held the position of President during COVID which was chaltenging for all involved.

Darrell is a retained fireman and joined the NSW Fire and Rescue 232 some 16 years ago.

The crew are a strong team and hotd a great sense of camaraderie.

Prior to that a long serving member of the Rye Park Rural Fire Service.

Darrell was a Councillor with the Boorowa CounciI prior to amalgamation.

He was an active member of the lrish Wootfest and Boorowa Australia Day Committees.

Darrell's creative talents as "Dazza the Clown" entertained attendees at locaI festivals.

He also makes the plaques for Lions/Apex Citizen of the Year presented on Australia Day.

He was a member of the Rye Park Agricutture Bureau and involved with the Rye Park School, P&C in years gone by.

Darrell was also involved as an emcee and auctions for a number of local charity fundraisers.

He volunteered at Eugowra following flood cleanup and with support delivered essentials as part of a team.

He played a part in the Salvation Army advertisement for Drought Relief and included speaking at the Parramatta Leagues Club to a Business Dinner which was an extension of the Salvation Army Red Shield AppeaI and collectively they raised $200,000 towards the Red Shield Appeal from that event.

Darrell has been part of a "Be Brave" Promotion for Mental Heatth with the schools and is an avid supporter of mental health.

Darrell's commitment to community runs deep.

His enthusiasm is contagious for any project he takes on.

He is always willing to help where he can and has great empathy for those in difficutt circumstances.

Darrell is a very worthy recipient of this Award.

COMMUNITY AWARD RECIPIENT

Graeme Chown - ln recognition of seruices to the Boorowa community. Graeme has been a long serving volunteer on the Boorowa Show Committee, initialty hetping as a Steward in the Horticulture Section at the annuaI Show since he was still a teenager.

From around the 1990's, Graeme took on the role of Chief Steward, organising the section classes, setting up displays, securing sponsorship and related tasks.

For over 30 years, Graeme has been always willing to help set up the Showground and clean up afterwards, as well as handling his role in the Pavilion as Chief Steward of his Section.

A prolific and tatented exhibitor, Graeme also found time most years to enter exhibits to add to the displays.

He was also a valued sponsor of the Boorowa Show.

Graeme will be retiring from his Show duties and his role as Vice President of the Boorowa Show Society.

Graeme has been involved in other service Clubs such as Apex Club before its cessation, where he was President and Secretary for many years and represented Apex at District functions.

He regularly volunteered with Driver Reviver amongst other activities.

Graeme has a passion for dancing and in past years supported the Debutante Ball.

Graeme's talent in flower arrangements extended to the Anglican Debutante Ball and Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary Melbourne Cup Luncheon where he would kindly display his talents with the flower arrangements.

Graeme along with Mark Dwyer ran Euchre games at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club for well over ten years.

He woutd kindly transport people to and from the Club so they could partake.

Graeme in past years also maintained the garden at the Club.

Graeme can be relied upon to undertake any task that can assist in the community.

Since his youth he has dedicated his time and abilities to the community of Boorowa.

Graeme is well deserving of this Award.

Community Award Recipient

LILLIAN AND GARRY SOUTHWELL - ln recognition of their services to the communities of Rye Park and Boorowa.

Lillian and Garry Southwell are a dynamic duo and between the two of them have actively served the Rye Park and Boorowa communities for many years.

They have both held executive roles in community organisations and continue to be involved.

Some of which include:

Rye Park Recreation Ground Trust Committee where Garry had held the position of President, currently a Trustee, and Lillian is currentty Secretary.

Rye Park Soldiers Memorial Hall Committee - Lillian and Garry both votunteer for this Committee, Garry has been past President and Lillian Secretary.

Rye Park Fire Rural Fire Service - Garry is still a current member of the Rye Park Fire Brigade, and has been past Captain.

Lillian has been the First Aid Officer.

Garry with other Brigade members was involved in Rural Fire Service competitions.

Rye Park Public School - Lillian was involved with the Rye Park Public School for many years.

She was an instigator establishing and then running the Rye Park Fun Run with the support of school staff for many years before its cessation.

Lillian was a member of the School P&C prior to taking on the role of Teachers Support Aid and then Office Manager.

Lillian and Garry have been actively involved with Uniting Church Parish activities and supported the youth of Rye Park and surrounds.

They both were involved with the Harvest FestivaI and the AnnuaI Sale of Gifts fundraiser events.

Carinya Gourt - Lillian and Garry have been involved with Carinya Court for well over 10 years.

Garry the current President, whilst Lillian is Secretary of this Committee.

Together, this Committee have achieved extraodinary outcomes for Carinya Court.

Garry also voluntarily mows and maintains the Rye Park village communaI areas.

Lillian and Garry are a dedicated couple to their local community and do not shy away from taking on any charge that may be required.

They hold strong famity values and extend their support to the locaI community wherever they can assist.

COMMUNITY AWARD RECIPIENT

BERNADETTE McGRATH - ln recognition of services to the Boorowa community.

Bernadette is avid about maintaining optimum health and looking after your body for the longer term.

Bernie is a professionaI fitness instructor having been certified across many dimensions.

She provides opportunities for Boorowa residents to remain active and healthy with her classes.

Bernie has run a cross section of classes some of which include: Body Pump, HAPI Movers for over 50s, and more recentty mat pilates classes.

She has also instructed Heartmoves, Aquarobics, and Gentle Exercise classes.

She accommodates and tailors programs to suit all levels of fitness, and has also held classes in Young.

Her HAPI Movers class has proven to have fitted a void for the over 50s encouraging participants to follow a program, some who have not engaged in exercise for some time.

This opportunity has given locaI residents the opportunity to improve their fitness, whilst establishing sociaI interaction which some may otherwise not have.

She also participates in the Boorowa Run Club, is a keen cyclist and enjoys the company of the early morning swimmers.

During the years Bernie has been a supporter of the Boorowa Rugby Club, involved with Fashions of the Field at the Boorowa Picnic Races, and participated in the Fashion Parade at lrish Woolfest.

She has contributed to improving positive health outcomes for many Boorowa residents.

No matter what level of fitness Bernie is always inclusive, kind and encouraging.

Her commitment and professionatism is inspiring.

Bernie has dedicated her Life to her famity and the heatth and wettbeing of our local community.

She is a genuinely committed and community minded citizen and Boorowa is at the heart of everything she does.

LEN AND LOAN OXLEY MEMORIAL AWARD

DAWN BARTON - ln recognition of outstanding continual service to the Boorowa community.

Dawn has given her life to the community of Boorowa and continues to do so.

Boorowa born and bred she is a stalwart of the community and there would not be many committees or fundraisers she has not been involved with.

This is a reflection of her dedication and passion for community.

Some include:

Former member of School Auxiliary for over 13 years.

Football and Netball carnival committees and was on the Steering Committee to get the Netball involved as the Carnival was originally just football.

The girls had nothing to do so she "got the batt rotling" to involve Netball.

This carnival is renowned today and attracts participants Statewide.

Member of the Boorowa Lions Club before it folded decades ago and then became a member in the more recent years when the Club was renewed.

Charter member of the Boorowa Lions Club from 1999 tor 12 years.

Awarded Life Membership of Boorowa Probus Club.

Councillor with Boorowa Council tor 12 years.

Dawn was the second female Councillor on Boorowa Council.

This speaks for itself.

Member of the Boorowa Courthouse Arts and Craft Cooperative for some 31 years.

Dawn has been Chairperson over many years, is a current member and still volunteers today.

She floated the idea with Boorowa Council and as she was the only woman in the room and thought she would have no chance.

She sweetened the deal advising it woutd atso be a Tourist lnformation Centre.

Burrowa House Committee for 34 years.

Started fundraising in 1996 and as a small Committee they collectivety raised $100,000 in six months.

They have a bench in the garden dedicated to her honour for all her service.

Significant Awards include:

2008 - Community Award - Boorowa Australia Day

2011- Boorowa Most lnspirationa[ Women's Award

2016 - Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award

Dawn has dedicated her life to her family and her unwavering dedication to the community of Boorowa.

lf you wanted a job done they say "ask a busy person" and Dawn Barton is one such a person.

She has fierce determination and makes things happen.

She stands up for what she believes in, takes on a challenge and follows through.

It is people such as Dawn that hold communities together - we are lucky to have you as one of our own.

Congratulations Dawn for your lifelong service and dedication to our community.