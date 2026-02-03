PHOTO
Well that's a wrap on the Sacred Syndicate SMC 2026 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run
Congratulations to all the winners of the prizes on offer, and thank you to all the riders for digging deep and their general behaviour on the ride, without riders like yourselves and our sponsors days like these are much harder to host.
Here's the nitty gritty and it's a fine read 😍
45 Bikes with many more dropping in and out during the day
66 Registrations
4 Stops
Dice Run Winner Total : 136 - Baddy
Wooden Spoon Total : 84 - Uncle
Highest Single Roll : 33 - Bob Head & Vinnie
Worst Single Roll : 8 - Uncle
Late Update
There were some donations made after the event which has changed the announced total on the day.
For a grand total of.........
$4681.07 to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah
Special thanks to our sponsors of the day in no particular order
John Holland
Milvale Road Child Care
Hard Rock Gym Harden
The Outback Bakery
Bluestill Distillery
Twin town Pizza
Harden Pharmacy
Ziems Quality Meats
Fleet's Concrete Polishing
Panthers hair and beauty salon
South West Fuel Centre Harden
Thompsons Rural Supplies
Harden Country Club
Neville Holman Wall and Floor Tiling
SMH Options ( Sandra Holman )
Harden District Bowling Club
Tumblong Tavern
The Albion Hotel Cootamundra
Wallendbeen Hotel
LPC Trading
Kumiai Ryu Cootamundra
Cootamundra Butchery
Harden's House Of Honey
Harden Bearings & Hardware
Supercheap Auto
Chapman’s Embroidery & Workwear
Domino's Pizza Young
CTR Trophies, Gifts & Engraving
Sacred Syndicate SMC
Family Donations
Coulton Family
Gillette Family
Doohan Family
Larkman Family
Taylor Family
Behler Family
These sponsors went above and beyond with their gifts and hospitality throughout the event and we can't wait to help support your businesses into the future.
Thank you to Code, Mama and Lil for their help with the money and paperwork throughout the event.
Thank you to our marshalls on the day : Ninja, Fleet, Bozo, Cowan, Bear, Uncle, Tania, Bub and Buddah.
Anyone wishing a copy of the 2025 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run administrative booklet is asked to email info@sssmc.com.au.
Finally thank you to our members for helping without hesitation, it is greatly appreciated.