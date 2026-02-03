Well that's a wrap on the Sacred Syndicate SMC 2026 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run

Congratulations to all the winners of the prizes on offer, and thank you to all the riders for digging deep and their general behaviour on the ride, without riders like yourselves and our sponsors days like these are much harder to host.

Here's the nitty gritty and it's a fine read 😍

45 Bikes with many more dropping in and out during the day

66 Registrations

4 Stops

Dice Run Winner Total : 136 - Baddy

Wooden Spoon Total : 84 - Uncle

Highest Single Roll : 33 - Bob Head & Vinnie

Worst Single Roll : 8 - Uncle

Late Update

There were some donations made after the event which has changed the announced total on the day.

For a grand total of.........

$4681.07 to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah

Special thanks to our sponsors of the day in no particular order

John Holland

Milvale Road Child Care

Hard Rock Gym Harden

The Outback Bakery

Bluestill Distillery

Twin town Pizza

Harden Pharmacy

Ziems Quality Meats

Fleet's Concrete Polishing

Panthers hair and beauty salon

South West Fuel Centre Harden

Thompsons Rural Supplies

Harden Country Club

Neville Holman Wall and Floor Tiling

SMH Options ( Sandra Holman )

Harden District Bowling Club

Tumblong Tavern

The Albion Hotel Cootamundra

Wallendbeen Hotel

LPC Trading

Kumiai Ryu Cootamundra

Cootamundra Butchery

Harden's House Of Honey

Harden Bearings & Hardware

Supercheap Auto

Chapman’s Embroidery & Workwear

Domino's Pizza Young

CTR Trophies, Gifts & Engraving

Sacred Syndicate SMC

Family Donations

Coulton Family

Gillette Family

Doohan Family

Larkman Family

Taylor Family

Behler Family

These sponsors went above and beyond with their gifts and hospitality throughout the event and we can't wait to help support your businesses into the future.

Thank you to Code, Mama and Lil for their help with the money and paperwork throughout the event.

Thank you to our marshalls on the day : Ninja, Fleet, Bozo, Cowan, Bear, Uncle, Tania, Bub and Buddah.

Anyone wishing a copy of the 2025 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run administrative booklet is asked to email info@sssmc.com.au.

Finally thank you to our members for helping without hesitation, it is greatly appreciated.