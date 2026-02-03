Hilltops Off The Beaten Track returns: 64 events colour up the region in a two-week arts celebration.

Opening Night: Friday 13 March 2026 | Art & Cultural Trail: 14–29 March 2026

The Hilltops is set to come alive with colour, creativity and community spirit as the 2026 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail transforms the region into a vibrant, immersive arts experience across Young, Boorowa, Harden–Murrumburrah and the villages in between.

With 64 events currently on the program, the Trail spans two inspiring weeks and three big weekends, inviting locals and visitors to explore everything from exhibitions, workshops and open studios to live performances and pop-up creative experiences in galleries, community spaces, wineries and favourite local venues.

Opening Night will be held on Friday 13 March 2026, launching a region-wide celebration that runs from 14–29 March 2026.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said the Trail is about more than viewing art — it’s about stepping into the stories, landscapes and creative heart of the Hilltops.

“You’ll find art in unexpected places, meet the people behind the work, and experience the region town by town — with something for every age and interest.”

Make a weekend of it: Markets + Art + Wine

Visitors can build a full Hilltops adventure by pairing the Art Trail with two signature companion experiences:

· The Hilltops Markets Trail — start at the markets, then follow the art across towns and villages, weekend by weekend, with community at the centre.

· The Hilltops Wine Trail — discover art exhibitions at our cellar doors, combined with cool-climate reds, long lunches and laid-back vineyard experiences that celebrate the region’s wine culture.

Plan your trail

To plan your visit, explore the online Daily Calendar, browse all listings, or filter by category or location to create your own Hilltops art itinerary. See the video pinned to the top of our Facebook page for more detailed guidance on using the website to plan your art trail experience.

Save the date: 14–29 March 2026 (Opening Night: 13 March 2026)