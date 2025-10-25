Thomas Alfred Curtis and his wife Mary Ann were presented with this illustrated address on 18 June 1954 on behalf of the residents of Bribbaree, upon their retirement to Young for their significant contribution to the district.

The address is now in the Young Historical Museum’s collection.

Thomas was born to Alfred and Bridget née Harcombe at Monteagle in 1877.

He married Mary A Griffin at Sacred Heart Church, Marengo on Monday 13 October 1902.

Mary was born to George Griffin and his wife Catherine, at Marengo in 1887.

The couple’s first son William was born in 1903 but died at the age of 6 at the Lewisham Hospital, Sydney after a sudden illness.

The couple had eight other children.

Thomas was a foundation member of the Hibernian Australasian Catholic Benefit Society of Marengo, which was known as the St. Patrick’s Branch, No. 395.

It opened on Sunday 5 July 1903.

By 1912 the family had moved to ‘Killara’, Bribbaree.

That year, Thomas donated a fat sheep for the celebration of the opening of the Bribbaree Town Hall.

The sheep was won by O. McDonald.

He sold wool and in the 1920s advertised for youths between 16 and 18 years of age who were ‘trustworthy, wishing to learn wheat farming, no milking’ in the Catholic Press.

Both Thomas and Mary donated to The Sacred Heart Hospital in Young. Thomas donated to the Young and District War Fund in 1940.

Mary acted as Matron of Honor at the annual Catholic Ball in Bribbaree in 1948.

Over their time at Bribbaree, Mary and Thomas were associated with every movement in the district.

Thomas ‘was an active and enthusiastic member pf the Bribbaree P& A Society of which he was very proud and he was patron of the Society for many years.

He was foundation president of the Bribbaree-Weedallion Farmers & Settlers Association.’

He was also a foundation member of the Holy Name Society and the St Vincent De Paul Branch, both at Bribbaree.

The couple celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary on 13 October 1952.

A garden party was given by Mr and Mrs Guy Caldwell, at which a presentation of a gold clock was made to the couple by their friends.

Then, a Mass was held at St Columba’s Church Bribbaree and the couple held a family reunion and dinner at their home ‘Killara’ where more than 100 guests were entertained.

Failing health compelled him to withdraw from most of his activities and for the couple to move to ‘Fatima’ on Caple Street, Young in June 1954.

Thomas died at Sacred Heart Hospital on 21 November 1954. Mary died on 30 August 1970.

Karen Schamberger – Young Historical Society