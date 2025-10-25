Since the COVID pandemic as part of infectious precautions, the Young Hospital has not had blinds on the windows in the medical wards.

Last week saw new window treatment comprising two blinds, a screen and a block out blind, installed on all windows in the medical and day surgery wards.

The effect was immediate with the wards looking bright and modern.

The patients were very appreciative of now having rooms that can be private or darkened according to their needs.

The blinds were purchased by the Young Hospital Auxiliary at a cost of $13,000 and supplied and fitted by local firm Terry Brothers.

Terry Brothers tendered for and won the contract to supply the blinds from two other companies.

The new blinds were admired by Mayor Brian Ingram, Acting Manager of the Medical Ward, April Strong, and the President of the Hospital Auxiliary, Janice Ward.

Mrs Ward said the Auxiliary was extremely pleased to be able to provide the blinds for the comfort of the patients.

“The Auxiliary will continue to raise funds for the purchase of items for our Hospital. Our next major fund raiser will be the Open Gardens on Sunday 2 November” Mrs Ward said.

OPEN GARDENS RETURN IN 2025 FOR HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

On Sunday 2 November the Young Hospital Auxiliary will hold one of its blue ribbon events.

Five beautiful and interesting gardens will open their gates to visitors from 10am to 5pm.

This year a single ticket can be purchased at the Young Railway Station for $20 which will give entry to the five gardens.

Cash and EFTPOS will be available.

Mrs Janice Ward, President of the Auxiliary, expressed her gratitude to the five local gardeners who volunteered to share their gardens.

“The five garden owners are supporting the Auxiliary to raise funds in order that needed equipment can be purchased," Mrs Ward said.

"We say thank you to them for supporting our activities."

The gardens are Brenton and Samantha Smythe’s garden at 30 Jackson Lane (off the Moppity Road), Trevor Payne and Robyn Wheeler’s garden at 20 Jordan Place, John and Anna Hayes’ garden at ‘Bullaworrie’, 1828 Henry Lawson Way (20 kms from Young), Bruno, Kiralee and Olivia Ciccarelli’s garden at 59 Thornell Road and Dave Curtis and Debbie Draper’s garden at 79 Binalong Street.

Lunch will be served at ‘Bullaworrie’ and a cuppa and slice will be available at the Payne/Wheeler Garden at 20 Jordan Place.

A plant stall will be at the Curtis/Draper garden at 79 Binalong Street.

A fabulous raffle will be drawn after 3.30pm.

First prize is a voucher to the value of $250 to Elliots Restaurant, second prize is a $150 voucher to Pink Pots Garden Centre and third prize a $100 fuel voucher from Ampol.

Raffle tickets and entry tickets can be purchased on line.

Details are BSB 802 367, Account 100 024 495. Details ‘raffle’ name and phone number, entry ‘name and entry’.

LIBBY PLUMLEY