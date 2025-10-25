A huge congratulations to all our Half the Sky Awards winners and finalists.

Our awards ceremony and afternoon tea were nothing short of fabulous, and a joyful celebration of achievement, courage, and community.

The room was buzzing with energy, filled with clever, courageous, dedicated women who are making a real difference in their fields and communities.

It was also so inspiring to see so many friends and family in the room, lifting each other up, celebrating success, and reminding us all of the power of encouragement and connection.

Congratulations to our outstanding winners in each category:

Woman to Watch:

𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳: Cassandra Bush

𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥: Bonita Taylor

Business / Professional:

𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳: Sue Kingwill

𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥: Christine Wishart

Community

𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳: Tegan Wineman

𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥: Maureen Watts

Golden

𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳: Leigh Bowden

𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥: Sr Kathy Hodge

A special round of applause to all our finalists.

Your passion, talent, and commitment inspire us all!

Thank you to everyone who joined us for this unforgettable afternoon.

Together, we are proving that when women lift each other up, the sky’s the limit!

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL SOUTH WEST SLOPES