Community members are invited to nominate hometown heroes for a 2026 Alpine Shire Community Award.

From inspirational individuals to exceptional events, Alpine Shire is known for its hometown heroes all the way from Upper Gundowring through to Gapsted.

From now until Sunday, 30 November, community members are invited to nominate the people in their lives that make their communities so special.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, encouraged community members to consider the range of people in their lives who may be worthy of an Alpine Shire Community Award.

"We are surrounded by people who inspire us on a daily basis," she said.

"While they may not always be the loudest of voices, they are often the ones who move ideas into action or make the effort to support others in their times of need."

Cr Nicholas also encouraged community members to consider the events that brought people together in 2025.

"When we reflect on what’s happened this year, including the incident in Porepunkah, it is important to remember the comfort and joy that can be found when we come together to support one another," she said.

"I encourage you to think about the events which made you feel connected: from the big festivals through to the local community get-togethers, each of these events reminds us how lucky we are that we have chosen to live here, in beautiful Alpine Shire."

Community members can nominate individuals, community organisations and events over four categories: Community Event of the Year, Community Organisation of the Year, Local Achiever of the Year and Local Young Achiever of the Year.

While the Community Event of the Year and Community Organisation of the Year are awarded to one event and one organisation from across Alpine Shire, three Local Achievers and three Local Young Achievers are recognised from across Bright and district, Myrtleford and district and the Kiewa Valley.

All nominations must be submitted digitally via Engage Alpine.

Community members who require assistance submitting their nomination can visit the council office in Bright or the libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.

Full guidelines and the nomination form are accessible via: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/alpine-shire-community-awards

The Alpine Shire Community Awards will be awarded on Monday, 26 January 2026 at ceremonies held across Alpine Shire, with more information to be released closer to the date.