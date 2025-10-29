Just a Farmer is a heartfelt and powerful film that captures the resilience, struggles, and triumphs of rural life.

As part of a larger movement to bring awareness to these issues, Just A Farmer is embarking on a nationwide roadshow across Australia, bringing the film to local communities and encouraging open dialogue about mental health and suicide prevention.

“HRDC is thrilled to be working in collaboration with LHAC to bring a community screening to Harden-Murrumburrah," HRDC’s CEO Melissa Pinney said.

"I went along to the community screening at Boorowa earlier this year and it’s a truly powerful film.

"Many of the film’s cast live and work on land where Just A Farmer was filmed, so it’s very authentic.”

Since its release, Just A Farmer has not only captured the hearts of international audiences but also sparked much needed conversations about the mental health challenges faced by farmers in rural Australia.

The film delves into the silent struggles that many farmers face, open without support, and the impact this has on both their families and their communities.

“This film is not just about telling a story, it’s about starting a conversation that is long overdue," Leila McDougall, the writer, producer, and lead actress of Just A Farmer, said.

"Mental health in farming communities is a real issue, and I believe Just A Farmer can help bring much-needed change.

"We need to stop telling farmers to be more resilient and start showing them the empathy, respect, and appreciation they deserve.”

The film’s grassroots approach is making an impact on farming communities both in Australia and abroad, with screenings taking place in key agricultural regions.

These screenings provide an important platform to discuss mental health struggles that go unnoticed and provide a space for communities to connect and support each other.

“We are so proud of the impact Just A Farmer has had, but our work is far from over," Leila said.

"This is just the beginning of a larger movement to raise awareness of mental health issues in farming communities and show the world how much we owe to our farmers. "We will continue to use the power of storytelling to bring communities together and inspire change.”

The roadshow is designed to bring people together, creating opportunities for farmers, mental health advocates, and local professionals to engage in dialogue and encourage positive change within the community.

There will be ice cream served after the November screening in Harden, followed by a Q&A panel session.

“As well as the film’s writer, producer, and lead actress, Leila McDougall, the panel will include local health professionals," Marilyn Wales, LHAC’s Chair said.

"There will also be an opportunity for people to stay after the Q&A session if they would like to.

"Several organisations will be set up to share some great information and advice for those interested in learning more about services available in our local area.”

HRDC and LHAC are grateful for the support of sponsors that have enabled a community screening to be held in Harden this November.

Sponsors include, Black Dog Ride, Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Harden Country Club, The Ohana Collection, and TerryWhite Chemmart Harden.

“Its important people register for the event so the right number of lunches can be prepared, and so there is enough ice cream ready to serve at the end of the film," Melissa said.

"We don’t want anyone missing out!”

A Humanitix registration process has been established, and a link will be shared on the HRDC and LHAC Facebook pages.

There is a QR code you can scan that people will see on lots of posters across Harden-Murrumburrah in the lead-up to the community screening.

You can also register at https://events.humanitix.com/just-a-farmer-hardenmurrumburrah-screening

If you are interested in attending but not familiar with scanning QR codes, you can also call, email, or drop in to the HRDC office at 314 Albury Street, Murrumburrah. Antonia or Melissa from HRDC will be happy to register on your behalf.