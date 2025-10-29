After nearly a year of incredible dedication, compassion, and leadership, at Murrumburrah-Harden MPS and working collaboratively with LHAC to support our diverse community, we’re saying a heartfelt farewell to our Nurse Manager, Steve, who will be stepping down from his role at the end of November.

Since joining us on 29 January 2024, Steve has become such an integral part of our team and our community.

From day one, his leadership, compassion, and steady support have left a lasting mark on all of us.

Steve your ability to lead with both heart and integrity has inspired confidence, collaboration, and kindness across the team.

Murrumburrah-Harden LHAC wish you every success, happiness, and fulfillment in the exciting journey ahead.

With heartfelt thanks and very best wishes.

HARDEN LOCAL HEALTH ADVISORY COMMITTEE