Summer storms are striking early this year, and with harvest season underway, Elders Insurance is warning farmers in NSW to prepare now before severe weather disrupts operations.

The latest farm property claims data from Elders Insurance reveals storm-related damage cost Australian farmers $92.14 million in 2024, almost double the previous year.

Summer remains the riskiest season, accounting for over 40 per cent of claims in the past 12 months (1 Dec 2024 – 24 Nov 2025).

Critical infrastructure such as sheds, fencing, and solar panels are most vulnerable.

While NSW and Queensland are hardest hit, the impact is national – and the financial and operational fallout for farmers is significant.

Elders Insurance said the 2023-2024 summer months alone accounted for nearly half (47 per cent) of all claims over the 12 month period between December 1 2023 to November 31 2024 with the following year tracking similarly with 41 per cent of clais to date lodged during the summer months.

"Storm activity typically peaks over summer, those events can be incredibly costly and disruptive for farmers," Elders Insurance general manager Dale Gleeson said.

"The impact on operations and recovery can be significant, especially when critical infrastructure is hit."

Across the region the Riverina, Southern Tablelands, Central West and the Lower Hunter/Mid North Coast were most affected in summer 2023-2024.

In summer 2024-25 the Riverina continued to experience significant impacts, with additional damage reported in the Northern Tablelands and South West Slopes.

"Any storm damage to sheds, fencing or machinery can bring operations to a standstill," Mr Gleeson said.

"Farmers tend to work to tight seasonal windows and losing critical infrastructure during peak production can create a domino effect on productivity and profitability.

"That's why preparation is essential before summer storm activity intensifies."

Insights from a small group of broadacre farmers who work with Elders Insurance also highlighted some of the challenges farmers face as the summer harvest season approaches.

90 per cent of those surveyed ranked weather related events as their top concern, ahead of market volatility and machinery failure.

Almost half of those asked said they didn't have a contingency plan for major disruptions, with Elders Insurance saying this underscored the need for proactive planning ahead of the summer storm season.

"Farmers know storms can stop operations in their tracks," Mr Gleeson said.

"It's not just about repairing damage, it's about keeping business moving when sheds, fencing or machinery are out of action.

"A plan can make all the difference during peak production."

Some helpful tips for farmers to prepare and reduce risks during storm season include:

- check roofs: inspect for leaks, loose tiles, metal sheets, eaves and screws. Clear gutters, downpipes and drains regularly to prevent blockages and improve storm resilience.

- inspect and maintain fencing: pay close attention to vulnerable sections near trees or watercourses.

- protect solar infrastructure: ensure panels and inverters are securely mounted and fitted with surge protection.

- check water tanks and pumps: anchor tanks by filling with water and inspect electrical components to improve storm resilience.

- prepare sandbags: especially in flood prone areas, to help safeguard homes and sheds.

- have a contingency plan: identify backup suppliers, alternative storage options and emergency contacts to keep operations moving if severe weather causes major disruptions.

- document assets: take photos and keep records of machinery, infrastructure and livestock to support faster claims processing.

- review insurance policies: think about the sum insured and whether it reflects current replacement costs.