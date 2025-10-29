So far there have been over 900 signatures on the NSW Legaslitive Assembly epetition calling on the State Government to reverse the decision to reverse the 80km/h speed limit on the Boorowa to Narrawa Road.

At the end of August Transport for NSW implemented its decision to change the speed limit on the road from 100km/h to 80km/h leaving residents and local motorists fuming at the decision and what they called a lack of communication from the organisation.

Local residents have contacted and spoken to media outlets, including The Boorowa News, ABC, The Daily Telegraph, The Sydney Morning Herald and Win News to talk about the many issues they are now facing and to continue to fight to change the speed limit back.

Since the speed limit change has been implemented the Federal Government is now looking at reducing default speed limits outside of built-up areas with a Consultation Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA).

The RIA will assess proposed changes to default speed limits on roads without a sign posted speed limit.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts, the RIA will no propose, nor consider, changes to any current sign posted speed limits.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said the problem is the high levels of road traum that are occurring on regional and remote roads with a 10 per cent increase in road fatalities per 100,000 population over the period of 2020 and 2024.

According to the Department Australia's road fatality rate per 100,000 population was 8.5 per cent higher than the OECD median fatality rate in 2023 and 85 per cent of road deaths outside of a major city occurrent on roads with speed limits at and above 80km/h.

"Speed management is an essential component of a comprehensive road safety approach that offers practical value as a proven, cost-effective intervention," a spokesperson said.

"There is a role for governements in setting safety standards and regulation across the road network where there is risk, in order to achieve a societal benefit.

"Without action on default speed limits and other safety measures, Australia will not meet its national road trauma reduction target of halving road deaths by 2030."

The proposed reform options that are being looked at are to reduce the current spee limit outside built up areas on sealed roads to either 90km/h, 80km/h or 70km/h and on unsealed roads to 80km/h or 70km/h.

Impacts that are being taken into consideration include avoiding road fatalities and serious injuries, fuel consumption costs and emissions from fuel consumption as well as the costs of increased travel time for private, businesses and logistics and administrative Government costs, the options would also have a number of intangible social and enviornmental impacts that are not measured.

The NSW Legaslitive Assembly petition can be found at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/la/Pages/epetitions-list.aspx and the information on the Federal Government RIA https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/department/media/publications/consultation-regulatory-impact-analysis-reducing-default-speed-limits-outside-built-areas-0.