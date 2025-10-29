The Insurance Council of Australia has announced insurers will once again be visiting Harden Murrumburrah following the storms from earlier this year.

According to locals there are still many who are struggling with insurance claims following the devastating storms that caused widespread damage throughout the twin towns.

"The Insurance Council of Australia and its members will again visit Harden in coming weeks to meet with insurance customers affected by the severe hailstorm and heavy rain event that impacted the region in February this year," Insurance Council of Australia Director of Mitigation and Extreme Weather Response Liam Walter said.

"Customers will have the opportunity to meet one on one with representatives from a number of insurers, giving locals an opportunity to discuss their individual claim and seek additional advise."

On top of being able to meet with insurers residents will also be able to access lots of other information and help as they continue to go through the ongoing process.

"Locals will also have the opportunity to gain general information on the claims process, dispute resolution and other useful insurance related information to assist with the claims and recovery process," Mr Walter said.

Consultations will be available at the Harden Country Club on Tuesday November 11 and Wednesday November 12 between 9am and 5pm.

"Since the hail event that impacted Harden, insurers have been working hard to assess, repair and finalise outstanding claims, though for some the recovery continues," Mr Walter said.

"Insurers are committed to supporting those in and around Harden who may be facing challenges in their recovery and look forward to this futher face to face collaboration.

"We encourage anyone who feels they may benefit to come along and meet directly with their insurer for one on one support."