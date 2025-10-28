With below average rainfall so far this winter and spring, and predictions of a challenging summer ahead, water-saving plans and ideas are likely to be more important than ever for local gardeners across the Alpine Shire.

Myrtleford Community Garden (MCG) president Paul Resser said water saving is essential for their operations as they are not reliant on city water, but use what can be collected from the roof of their shared rest area as well as donations from local organisations.

"Last summer was particularly hot and dry," he said.

"We applied for a grant from the Grow Myrtleford+ program to install six wicking beds, which are working really well.

"Instead of traditional or raised beds, which are very water-hungry, the wicking beds have been a great water-saving solution."

MCG volunteer, Therese Graham, ruminated on possible future solutions to drier seasons throughout the year.

"In desert areas, there’s a way of harvesting dew even though the days are dry," she said.

"Perhaps there’s some way to construct or innovate a way of doing this here?

"We've also heard about OLA clay pots; terracotta containers filled with water, which are then corked and 'planted' in the ground.

"Terracotta is porous, so these pots can slowly release water over time and act as a subterranean water supply.

"We'll have to look into them further."