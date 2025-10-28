Members of the Bright community gathered at the Masonic Centre last Tuesday evening, 21 October, to present the Annual Scholarship Award for a Bright P-12 College male student.

This year’s winner was Mason Anders, who is currently studying Year 12, as well as completing his Reserve Army training in Wodonga.

To apply for the award, Mason researched the worldwide attributes of various Freemasons and wrote about how he applied the three principles: compassion for others, charity and truth, to his everyday life through sport, activities and school life.

He was interviewed by a small panel, where he explained he hopes to follow school with a degree in archaeology, having developed an interest after fossicking locally with his father, Dean.

He also has an interest in fitness and personal training.

The $2000 scholarship will help him follow his dreams.

Funding for the scholarship is contributed by the local Lodge, the Freemasons Foundation and Bendigo Bank and has been running since 2011.

Master of the Lodge, Bill Lowen, thanked Mark Ditcham of the Bendigo Bank, as well as the Freemasons Foundation, for their support for many years and on presenting the cheque to Mason, remarked he had been a very worthy candidate, excelling in his application.

Previous award winners have used the scholarship to purchase trade tools, laptops, vehicles, etc. allowing them to become more proficient in their trades, study areas or professions.

Mason said the award would help with accommodation when he goes to university and he praised the Freemasons for what they do for the community.

As the evening was held during the month of 'Shocktober', Dr Chris O’Brien from Bright Medical Centre was present to demonstrate how to use the AED Defibrillator which is housed in the lodge building, as well as the many around town, which could prove really useful to give operators more confidence in their life-saving skills when required.

He explained the importance of starting chest compressions straight away and advised of the Good Samaritan App, another tool to help save a life in cardiac emergency situations.

Supper was served and enjoyed by all.

Anyone interested in Freemasonry can drop into a Thursday coffee morning from 10:30am, at the lodge at 20 Hawthorn Lane, Bright.