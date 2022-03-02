Tight contest in minor pairs title

On Saturday, February 26, the second round of the minor pairs was played. In the first game Maureen Westbury and John piper defeated Bill Luxford and John Bromham 24-19, securing their spot in the final later that day. The combination of Charlie Sorgsepp and Nev Thurtell then went down in a very tight game against Bill Buckingham and Col Good. The latter securing their spot in the final by a similar margin to the first game. The final was a very close encounter with the scores being 11 all at the 13th end. John and Maureen were ahead 15 to 13 on the 17th end but then Bill and Col made their move, eventually running out winners by 21 to 15. The monthly consistency award for February went to Maureen Westbury. In other news, The Bowls Club thanks Kelsey and Matt for their help over the many years. Every success in your new careers. READ MORE: A performance for the history books as Crocs decimate Bowning Boorowa Gymnastics Club resume classes Bowlers play first round of minor pairs Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

