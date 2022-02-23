Bowlers play first round of minor pairs

The first round of minor pairs was played on a magnificent summer day. Results Bill Luxford and John Bromham defeated Gerard and Julie Dunn 18-11. Nev Thurtell and Charlie Sorgsepp had a close win over Greg Turtell and David Bromham 23-17. Then John Piper and Maureen Westbury won over K Halls and D Barber 26-14. Bill Buckingham and Col Good had a close win over Bert McMahon and Darryll Murphy 23-19. Next weekend John Piper and Maureen play Bill and John B. Nev and Charlie play Bill and Colin. It was great to see nonogenarian Nev Thurtell on the green as well as young John Bromham. READ MORE: Double hat-trick for young Boorowa cricketer A performance for the history books as Crocs decimate Bowning Boorowa's first women's rugby team hits the ground running Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

