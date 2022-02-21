Boorowa's first women's rugby team hits the ground running

It's set to be a historic season for the Boorowa Goldies, with the rugby club to field its first ever women's side in 2022. The side has commenced training for the upcoming season and will be co-coached by Goldies players Marty Corcoran and Jeremy Dreverman. Corcoran said it's been a positive experience. "We've only had two training [sessions] and we're getting more and more each week, it's looking good," he said. "It feels good, it feels like it can get up and going, so pretty happy so far." Corcoran said the side so far features players with varying levels of experience. "[It's a] very mixed bunch - girls that have played before, girls that haven't played before, it's a good mix and they are keen to have a go," he said. "It's a good vibe there and the girls are keen, some are at different levels but they're all helping each other which is great and they're picking things up very quickly and they actually, as a general rule, have a lot better skills than I was expecting." Getting the team up and running and on the paddock has been an achievement in Corcoran's eyes - anything more will be icing on the cake. "Just to have a women's team, compete every game and have a fun season would be a big tick," he said. "Anything above would be a bonus really but as we get there, we will just try and work each week in, week out to improve and have fun is the main thing." Any women in the community wanting to get involved with the club are encouraged to get in touch. "Not necessarily just players, anyone that wants to run water or just be involved are more than welcome," Corcoran said. Potential players or anyone wanting more information can check out the Boorowa Rugby Club Facebook page and Instagram or call into the Boorowa Hotel 'Top Pub'. READ MORE: Crocs fall short of Yass target Double hat-trick for young Boorowa cricketer Boorowa ladies' golf season set to tee off Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

