Boorowa ladies' golf season set to tee off

Boorowa Ladies' Golf Association (BLGA) welcomes new and current members to the first day of the 2022 season. Beginners very welcome, there's only one way to learn and that's by having a crack. Ladies golf will again be on Fridays and our first event, on Friday, March 11, will be a nine hole event followed by morning tea. Be there at 9am for 9.30am tee off. New players can play as a Recreation Club social member ($10 fee) for the month of March. You are welcome to play 9 or 18 holes, it's up to you. If you're enjoying the golf and wish to continue playing in the competition for the rest of the season (April onwards) please see Sharon Webster at the Recreation Club to join as a full member. In addition to club membership there is a daily match fee of $6 for nine holes and $12 for 18 holes.

