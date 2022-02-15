Piper features in victorious Raiders SG Ball Cup side

Boorowa's Jacob Piper has featured in the Canberra Raiders SG Ball Cup team who recorded their first win of the season against the St George Dragons in Belconnen last weekend. Tries to Thomas Carey, Niu Mariota and Prinston Esera got the Raiders off a flying start and gave the home side a 16-0 lead after 22 minutes. The Dragons hit back with two tries before the break, taking the score to 16-10 into half time. The visitors posted first points after the break to be only two points behind before the Raiders extended their lead through a Calab Edwards try in the 48th minute. The Dragons hit back in the 53rd minute to again trail by two points, but the Raiders were able to hold on to take the win 22-20. After a close loss to Manly last week, Raiders coach Ash Barnes says he was happy the side was able to get the two points this week. "It was pretty nerve-wracking, a similar situation to round one where it was a really close game. Fortunately we ended up on the right end of the scoreboard this week," Barnes told Raiders.com.au "We wanted to have a strong start and lots of things went to plan around how we wanted to play and the intensity in which the guys started with was fantastic. "Unfortunately a few little things didn't go our way and we weren't able to maintain that level towards the back end of the first half and the Dragons, credit to them, kept coming at us and got a couple of tries. "It's definitely something for us to look at and reflect upon going forward into next week, making sure we maintain our standards for the full 35 minutes of the first half." Registrations are now open for Boorowa Junior Rugby League sides for players aged five to 16, as well as the senior and league tag teams. Registration is $50 until February 28 and increased to $70 after that. You can access registration online by visiting Boorowa Junior Rugby League's Facebook page. For further information contact Brendon Shean 0419 778 218 or Jocelyn Piper 0402 256 410. READ MORE: Maureen Westbury takes the trophy at social bowls Peter Sykes shares the win Captain Carmody raises the bat Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

