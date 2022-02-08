Captain Carmody raises the bat

Boorowa Crocs travelled to Dalton on Saturday for our first game against the defending premiers of the 2021 season. Captain Josh Carmody lost the toss and Dalton elected to bat on a dry and fast outfield. Dalton used the generous sloped outfield to their advantage and got value for their shots in the first 20 overs. Their openers were removed early enough, but their three and four put on a good partnership to edge their total towards 100 at drinks. A stroke of genius/a solid gamble to give James 'Lightning' Green the ball first change led to two breakthrough wickets in an over and this led to a mini collapse from Dalton. Josh Carmody brought himself on from the Southern end and bowled a quality eight overs ending up with 3-22, including snagging their best bat through a ripping premonition and safe hands from Chris Dwyer. Their 9th wicket batters put up a good fight with a 50 run partnership to leave Dalton on 181 after 38 overs. Two wickets to Chris Dwyer and James Green, along with 3-25 for Jason Stuart summed up a good effort in the field for the Crocs. Some solid catches from new recruit Matt Rowley, Will Stanley and Stuart helped restrict the total. The Crocs went out to bat confident, but lost openers Green and Noisey early. This brought the Captain Josh Carmody to the crease with new recruit Jamie Golden. These two built their partnership over the first 12 overs and taught the rest of the Crocs a lesson in how to manage a run chase. They both had a stroke of luck throughout their innings, but that's club cricket. Carmody passed 50 just prior to drinks, and then he and Golden got to work. They both put the ball to all corners of the field, and made the Dalton fielders turn to silence with their partnership. Carmody entered the 90s and showed some nerves, but eventually pulled one over the mid wicket boundary for six to bring up his century, his first for Boorowa and third of his career. He departed for 104, but the damage was done. His partnership with Golden was worth a mammoth 163 runs. Golden raised his bat for 50 with 10 runs still to get to win. Matt Ackland and Chris Dwyer helped put the finishing touches on the chase, with Golden remaining not out on 53. A good day for the Crocs, but make no mistake, the day belonged to Carmody who led from the front with bat and ball. "It was nice to get the hundred" Carmody said. "But I was more happy when we got the win - we needed to get our season back on track, and to beat the defending Premiers at home, that brings us some confidence to take on Yass in Boorowa next week." Player's Player went to Carmody in a landslide, however spiritual leader Vinny 'Skip' Ryan still managed to snag two votes, even though he was batting nine for Echuca Moama 4th Grade on Saturday. Champagne Moment was shared between a 100m off drive for six from Golden and Carmody raising his bat for a well-deserved century. A huge game versus Yass at Boorowa on Saturday. Get there for a great afternoon and to admire the new boundary fence. READ MORE: Boorowa Rovers launch 2022 league season Tough contest for Australia Day bowls tournament Calling for community help to achieve Paralympics dream Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/2f5fca58-d15c-4a29-a60f-9364361969a4_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1539_3456_3492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg