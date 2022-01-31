On a great day, with great weather, 30 players entered the annual Australia Day bowls tournament. The day started with a short address by Boorowa ambassador Geoff Coombes. He remarked just how Australian this competition was. He then thanked the Boorowa community for their hospitality and rolled the first bowl. After two, 12-end games, only three teams had won both rounds. The winners were Des Grimson, Evonne Murphy and Maureen Westbury. The runners up were Charlie and Leo Sorgsepp with Bill Luxford as skip. The Boorowa bowls community send congratulations to antique bowler Nev Thurtell on successfully surviving his 90th birthday. It was a dual celebration for the Thurtells as son Greg had his 65th on the same day. Now to less weighty matters. At last Thursday's social bowls Greg Thurtell and Bill Buckingham shared the trophy on 24 points. The monthly consistency trophy was won by Bill Buckingham with Garry Dwyer and Charlie Sorgsepp as runners up. Nominations are open for the restricted pairs competition. A sheet is on the noticeboard. Sunday bowls are on again next Sunday at 10am. READ MORE: Boorowa's sporting superstars recognised at Australia Day awards Focus on health at St John's Tuesday table tennis Boorowa Rovers launch 2022 league season Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

