Boorowa's sporting superstars recognised at Australia Day awards

Despite a year of disruption as COVID-19 cases rose across the state, Boorowa's sporting superstars, both on and off the field, have been honoured at Wednesday's Australia Day awards. Boorowa's Senior Sportsperson of the the Year went to the Goldies' Toby McGrath. McGrath was named Best and Fairest for season 2021 and, as a result, was nominated by Boorowa Rugby Club. Staying on the footy field, the Goldies' men's side was named Sporting Team of the Year. It was a successful season for the men in gold, making it to the semi-finals of the Oilsplus South West competition. Young gun and all-rounder Tamsyn Ritchie made a splash in 2021 and received the Junior Sportsperson of the Year (18 years and under) award. Tamsyn was nominated by Boorowa Amateur Swimming Club but also had a strong showing as part of the Boorowa Rovers' league tag side. Nominated by Boorowa Central School, Xavier Roffey took out the Junior Sportsperson of the Year (12 years and under). Xavier has proven a force in athletics across the region. He was the Senior Boys Champion and broke the record for the Senior Boys 1500m at the 2021 Boorowa Central School athletics carnival. He was also Under 12s Male Champion, Under 12s Male most personal bests and received the Taylor Hampton Memorial Award at Cowra Little Athletics. Club Person of the Year went to Des Grimson from Boorowa Ex-Services Bowling Club. Des has had a heavy involvement in the local bowls scene for many years, and has picked up plenty of trophies along the way. READ MORE: A new era as Justin Fleming steps down as Goldies President Focus on health at St John's Tuesday table tennis Boorowa Rovers launch 2022 league season Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

