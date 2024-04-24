The ANZAC spirit

Though we can try and imagine the chaos, fear, anxiety, anger, sadness and bloodshed from the scenes on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25 in 1915, I don't think we can truly capture the horrific reality of what it was like, and though the methods are different and the ways of war have changed throughout the years there continues to be locals who join the armed forces for the same reasons as the men who jumped from those boats in 1915.