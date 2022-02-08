Peter Sykes shares the win

At Thursday's social bowls, Peter Sykes shared the trophy with Leon Downey on 25 points. Close behind in second on 24 points was Maureen Westbury. Sunday bowls roll up is still on. Anyone wishing to start playing should come along on Thursday or Sunday for a roll. Thursday starts at 12.30pm and Sunday at 10am. READ MORE: Tough contest for Australia Day bowls tournament Captain Carmody raises the bat Calling for community help to achieve Paralympics dream Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/8c24800a-7782-4130-8579-bc6cd31c9888.jpg/r82_101_4608_2658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg