Maureen Westbury takes the trophy at social bowls

At last Thursday's social bowls, after an exhausting steamy competitive afternoon, Maureen Westbury emerged the winner. Maureen amassed a total of 28 points to just edge out veterans Darryll Murphy on 27 and John Crowe on 26. Great to see Peter Sykes again last Thursday. Social bowls on as usual Thursday at 12.30pm and Sunday at 10am.

