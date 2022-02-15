Crocs fall short of Yass target

The Boorowa Crocs hosted Yass at home on Saturday, February 12 at Boorowa Recreation Oval. The Crocs bowled first and opened up with Jacob Carmody and Chris Dwyer bowling heat from either end. The Yass openers took the attack to the bowling unit and put on a quickfire 50 partnership. The Crocs kept it tight in the field and bowled a decent line and length throughout the innings, restricting Yass to 180 odd, which seemed about a par score. Wickets were spread around the bowlers, with a few nice catches being taken too. In response, the Crocs opened with new recruit Matt Rowley and Greeny. It was a steady start, however a few quick wickets of Green and Josh Carmody halted the progress. Rowley batted out a steady 10 overs before losing his wicket, in a good showing of opening batting. New recruit Aaron Ludwig put on a great partnership with Jacob Carmody that totalled 53 runs before Ludwig fell for 44 and Carmody holed out on the boundary for 31. Chris Dwyer put on a quickfire 18 runs, but the total was a bit too far away, with the Crocs being bowled out 40 runs short of the total. It was a better showing from the Crocs against Yass than previous games, and they will need to put a higher value on their wickets to get more valuable wins later on in the season. Player's player was Aaron Ludwig for his stylish 44 in the run chase. A big game this Saturday at Bowning, with a win almost guaranteeing a finals birth for the mighty Crocs. READ MORE: Piper features in victorious Raiders SG Ball Cup side Maureen Westbury takes the trophy at social bowls Captain Carmody raises the bat Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

