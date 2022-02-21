Double hat-trick for young Boorowa cricketer

South West Slopes U12s took match honours but it was Boorowa's Fergus Smith who starred on the day when South West Slopes and Young met in the final round of the Derrick Rodgers Cup at Cootamundra on Sunday, February 13. South West Slopes progressed to the grand final of the competition against Wagga White on February 27 but Fergus put in a man of the match performance with the ball, getting a double hat trick - the last four South West wickets from four balls. Fergus' dad, Brad Smith said his son was a budding cricketer. "The impressive thing was it was all in one over and they were all bowled," he said. "One wicket after the other, just bowled, bowled, bowled, bowled. "It's hard enough to hit the stumps with one bowl let alone four. It's impressive from the young bloke. "He puts a lot of time and effort into his bowling and it's paid off for him so it's a great result. "He enjoys his cricket as all the boys do." Fergus finished with match figures of 5-20 from eight overs as South West Slopes set Young a target of 126 for victory, the run chase set up by Roy Dunk (36) and Corey Robinson (36). Roy and Corey were the only two South West batsman to reach double figures with openers Cooper Herden (9) and Nate Bruest (3) both dismissed cheaply, Herden caught by Noah Platt off the bowling of Angus Rowan and Bruest caught by Mitch Schiller, giving Fergus Smith his first wicket of the day. Roy Dunk (5) was also out cheaply, caught by Cooper Hewitt off Aidan Mesa who finished with very economical figures of 1-2 from two overs. Anders Emery remained 1 not out while Charles Bassingthwaighte was run out for a duck. Fergus Smith then dismissed Jett Johnson, Lenny Guymer, Jake Anderson and Malahki Wilson for ducks. Despite the heroics of Fergus the Young side were no match with bat in hand. The top order all fell cheaply with Jack Shea falling for a duck, Jayden Duggan out for two, Angus Rowan and Fergus Houston both dismissed for ducks. Aidan Mesa was tragically run out for a duck as was Fergus Smith, unable to match his heroics with the ball. Young provided some resistance at the tail end of its innings with James Kelly putting on 12 before he was run out and Cooper Hewitt top scoring with 19. Mitch Schiller failed to trouble the scorer in a stubborn 14 ball innings which assisted the tail end to remain at the crease. Liam Edis stood out for the South West Slopes bowlers sending down three maidens in a four over spell finishing with the figures of 4-4 from five overs. Nate Breust was also impressive with the ball taking 3-12 from 3.5 overs. READ MORE: Piper features in victorious Raiders SG Ball Cup side Boorowa ladies' golf season set to tee off Crocs fall short of Yass target Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

