A performance for the history books as Crocs decimate Bowning

The mighty Boorowa Crocs travelled to Bowning on Saturday to try and rectify a heavy defeat earlier in the season at home. Stump Mike pulled up his camping chair on the Western boundary fence and settled in with a few tins to see out the afternoon. Batting first, Boorowa lost new recruit and stoic left-handed bat Matt Rowley early on to bring Josh Carmody to the crease with Blake 'Noisey' Anderson. Bowning had their tails up after the early wicket, but it was short-lived as Noisey and Carmo put on a 120 run partnership by drinks, with Carmody passing 50 in the 14th over. After drinks, the boys went to work and dismantled the Bowning attack. Carmody played with skill and power as he passed 100 for the second time in three games for the Crocs. He wasn't done yet though. Noisey departed for a well-made 47 and the partnership ended on 201, a record for the Crocs. Carmody was joined by new recruit Jamie Golden and they put on another 68 runs. Carmody finally fell in the 37th over for a swashbuckling 165 (another record for the Crocs - yet to be confirmed, may need Club Historian Coggo to help us out there). Golden fell for 33 and Matty Ackland added a nice seven with red ink. Gerard Ryan finished on 0 not out, with Bowning happy that it wasn't a 50 over affair where Ryan could play one of his well-known, feared and explosive innings. The Crocs finished on a mammoth 5/284 and went into the field ready to capitalise on their efforts with the bat. Fielding with only nine men, the Crocs opening bowling duo Nick Dwyer and Jamie Golden bowled tightly for 10 overs to have Bowning 0-31. Jacob Carmody was given the rock in the 11th over and quickly set to work dismantling the Bowning batting line up. Jacob bowled eight straight to finish with astonishing figures of 5-16, including their most dangerous bats. Josh Carmody also gave himself the rock to bowl in tandem with his brother to take 3-15 himself. Gerard Ryan could be heard screaming for a bowl from the long on boundary, but it fell on deaf ears as the Carmody boys took all eight wickets. Bowning ended up all out for 67 to hand Boorowa a strong 217 run win. This is the performance the boys needed as they head into a bye this weekend coming - with the first week of finals the following week. It's a brand new competition come finals time, and the Crocs are hoping to field their strongest 11. They will need to be on their A game to have any chance of bringing the shield back to the Court House. Player's Player went to Josh Carmody for his 165 and 3-15, with a few votes thrown to brother Jacob and his thunderbolts taking 5-16. Vinny 'Spiritual Leader' Ryan also snagged a vote, despite fielding at deep mid wicket about 416km away. Stump Mike thoroughly enjoyed his Saturday tins at Bowning and looks forward to finals time and a full strength Crocs squad.

