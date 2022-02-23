Boorowa Gymnastics Club has resumed classes for 2022 welcoming back returning gymnasts and new enrolments with a small number of spaces still available. Gymnastics is a basis for many sports and helps develop fundamental skills in many areas. The new gymnasts are already developing confidence on the beam through fun activities with bean bags and hoops and a variety of hanging activities on the bar are helping to develop strength. Returning gymnasts are revising and improving their skills base. The club has been operating at St. John's Church of England Hall for the last three weeks and we are extremely grateful for the use of that venue to have been able to provide sessions there. Since restrictions have now eased the gymnasts will be going back to the Multipurpose Hall on the weekend.

Boorowa Gymnastics Club resume classes