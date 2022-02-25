Fair Dinkum Men's Conference to focus on healthy masculinity

news, local-news,

You've probably heard expressions like "man up", "real men don't cry", "real men should not show their emotions", "real men should use their sexual adventures as a score board" or "not talk about their problems deeply". There is a forest of so many presuppositions of the behaviour for masculinity. As a result, according to Lifeline, 75 per cent of those who take their own life are male. Men showing their prowess through physical feats have caused more drownings in Australia, says Surf Life Saving Australia, and men suffer the highest rate of loneliness according to Beyond Blue. The many default scripts have also created men who are supposed to look after or lead, but who instead have used their power and authority to lord over the people that put their trust in them, stealing other's innocence. As a result, this has created a mass label of toxic masculinity creating a culture where many young men withdraw from life's responsibilities, says Beyond Blue. So how do we create healthy masculinity in men? The answer lays in building good men from within. Good men will weed out weak man as Jesus did when he called out the pious Pharisees and so-called important people in his time. This faith, passion and love for humanity has permeated to produce courageous men and women who prepared themselves in their youth, possess self-control, the power of showing up, they sacrifice for the greater good and who practice gratitude to interpret the world they live in. Come to the 2022 Fair Dinkum Men's Conference at Wyangala Dam to find out what Jesus thinks about masculinity and how to live practically and spiritually to create the goodness in men for the benefit of their mates, family and community. The guest speaker will be Al Stewart, National Director of the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches (FIEC) and formerly bishop of the Sydney Diocese of the Anglican Church. We will also have activities like bushwalking and a chance to meet other men from around the Central West. The conference will be held on March 25 and 26 at Wyangala Dam Waters and Caravan Park. Register at www.fairdinkummensministry.com or email team@fairdinkummensministry.com for further information. READ MORE: Citizen scientists needed for Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala bioblitz Top five decided for Boorowa Flock Ewe competition COVID hospitalisations falling across Murrumbidgee Local Health District Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/5e2838d8-3060-4d92-912c-2fd5c258a284.png/r3_0_1513_853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg