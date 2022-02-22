COVID hospitalisations falling across Murrumbidgee Local Health District

news, local-news,

COVID-related hospitalisations are falling across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), according to the latest weekly numbers. There are 22 patients in hospitals across MLHD receiving treatment for COVID-19, down from 34 in the previous week. One patient is in ICU. There have been two COVID-related deaths in the past week, with MLHD sending sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of a woman in her 70s from Leeton local government area (LGA) and a male in his 80s from Murrumbidgee LGA. There are 4,262 active cases of COVID-19 across the District, bringing the total number of cases since July 1, 2021 to 26,147. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday, February 13, 2022. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.8 per cent have received two doses. Looking at vaccinations, anyone aged five and over can now have a COVID-19 jab. Booster doses are now available for people aged 16 and over who had their second dose at least three months ago. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose. "COVID-19 vaccinations are available at more than 100 locations across the region including GPs, pharmacies, Aboriginal Medical Services and MLHD clinics. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder." COVID testing clinics remain open and anyone with symptoms can come forward for a PCR test. PCR test results currently take around 48-72 hours to process. You do not need PCR test if you have already returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). To find your nearest COVID-19 testing clinic, visit www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/ourservices/covid-19-services/covid-19-testing-clinics Anyone who tests positive with a RAT must: For testing locations across the District go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au or, for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

