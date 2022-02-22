Citizen scientists needed for Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala bioblitz

news, local-news,

The K2W Glideways group is calling on the local community across the Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala link corridor to participate in a citizen science project to help record the wildlife on their properties. This autumn regional landholders can contribute to a bioblitz using sound-recording devices and/or camera traps set up on their property for a four-week survey. A bioblitz is an event focusing on identifying as many species as possible within a designated area and timeframe. The surveys will assist biodiversity researchers with monitoring the health of the ecosystem and help identify what native wildlife and or pest animal species are present in the corridor. "The collaboration with citizen scientists is truly invaluable to the K2W conservation efforts," project officer Mary Bonet said. "We will use the data to inform our restoration efforts by making sure that there's still quality habitat around for native wildlife. "The K2W is home to some of the most elusive Australian species, and we hope to record those animals that usually shy away from human interaction." Similar citizen scientist projects have successfully identified threatened species on private land, as well as bolstering conservation activities for landholders. A camera trap project developed by the National Parks Association in 2013, 'Who's living on my land?' has worked with more than 300 landholders in nine years to identify native and invasive wildlife. To increase the coverage of the wildlife survey or bioblitz, landholders will trial new sound recording technology known as AudioMoth. The AudioMoth will record the audible sounds well into the ultrasonic frequency range, unable to be heard by humans but used by bats, rodents and insects. This free program is for landholders ideally with half a hectare or more of native bushland located within the corridor in the Upper Lachlan, Hilltops, Oberon, Blayney and Cowra areas. Participating landholders will receive a package containing the equipment and instructions to deploy the AudioMoth or camera traps on their property. At the end of the survey, the participants send the equipment in the pre-paid packages provided back to the K2W Glideways project officer. The study team will use the images and recordings captured by the participants for data analysis, and each of the participants will receive the results. The K2W Glideways autumn bioblitz is funded by a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (Australia) as part of a broader bushfire recovery effort.

Citizen scientists needed for Kanangara-Boyd to Wyangala bioblitz