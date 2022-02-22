Boorowa Rotary to hold first markets for 2022

news, local-news,

The first Boorowa Rotary Community Makers and Growers Market for 2022 will be held on Saturday, February 26 on the grounds of the old Courthouse from 9am to 1pm. You will find food, craft and products grown, made and prepared by local people. The markets are held on the fourth Saturday of every month. For more details or to book a stall for $10, please phone 0427 900 313 or email lyn.diskon@gmail.com

