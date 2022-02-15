Murrumbidgee Local Health District increases visitor access to facilities

news, local-news,

In line with NSW Health's updated hospital visitor guidelines, Murrumbidgee Local Health District is making changes to increase visitor access in all their facilities. Patients and residents can have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus two children aged under 12 years per day. At least one dose of vaccine is required for children 5 - 12 years of age. All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary and follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times. If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed. In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member. Visitors will be permitted if they: Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if: For a list of facilities of MLHD facilities go to: www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-facilities

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/5d39d3e0-4b18-47ee-a0fb-5950e3a49117.jpeg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg