Murrumbidgee Local Health District increases visitor access to facilities
In line with NSW Health's updated hospital visitor guidelines, Murrumbidgee Local Health District is making changes to increase visitor access in all their facilities.
Patients and residents can have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus two children aged under 12 years per day.
At least one dose of vaccine is required for children 5 - 12 years of age.
All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary and follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times.
If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed.
In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member.
Visitors will be permitted if they:
- have had two doses of a recognised vaccine (unless they have a medical exemption)
- have not tested positive to COVID-19 within the last 7 days
- are not a high-risk contact of someone who has COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. A high-risk contact is someone who has spent more than four hours in a home, accommodation premises
- or care facility with someone who has COVID-19.
- do not have COVID-19 symptoms
- have not arrived from overseas in the past 7 days
Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if:
- the patient is at end-of-life
- the patient is ill with a life-threatening condition or diagnosis
- it is beneficial for the patient's emotional or physical wellbeing, including for women who are giving birth
- the patient has a mental illness, and you are their designated Carer/Principal Care Provider as determined under the Mental Health Act
- the patient is living with dementia or a cognitive impairment and you are their person responsible or person to contact
- you are required to provide an informal language service
- you are a carer of a patient with a disability
- you are accompanying someone to the emergency department or outpatient clinic
- you are supporting the patient's care upon leaving hospital
- the patient is under 16 and you are the patient's parent or guardian.
