Child vaccination rates on the rise in Murrumbidgee Local Health District

Vaccination rates among children in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), which includes Boorowa, are on the rise. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.2 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.3 per cent have received two doses. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday, February 6. Across NSW, of children aged 5 to 11 years, 45.2 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of people aged 16 plus, 48 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 52.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose. "COVID-19 vaccinations are available at more than 100 locations across the region including GPs, pharmacies, Aboriginal Medical Services and MLHD clinics. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder." MLHD has 4,877 active cases of COVID-19 across the district, bringing the total number of cases since July 1, 2021 to 23,920. There are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. Three of these patients are in ICU, two patients are ventilated. In the past week, two men - one in their 70s and one in their 80s, died with COVID-19 in MLHD. The men were residents of Edward River LGA, Griffith LGA and Wagga Wagga LGA. "We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," MLHD said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/898a0f7c-9998-4cee-8f69-5ec3a8b4f4fb.jpg/r1_31_608_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg