Flood recovery grants available for small businesses in Hilltops

Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in the Hilltops local government area (LGA) can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 to help them recover from severe storm and flood events. The Storm and Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant is designed to help cover the costs of clean-up and reinstatement of a small business or not-for-profit organisation's operations who suffered direct physical damage as a result of the widespread storms and floods throughout November and December 2021. Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman said the grant would help businesses and not-for-profits continue the cleanup effort and get back on their feet. "The grants of up to $50,000 can go towards the cost of safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock, replacing work vehicles or leasing temporary office space," Mrs Tuckerman said. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke urged small businesses and not-forprofit organisations to utilise the available support. "These new grants complement the existing financial assistance already available to home owners, primary producers and local councils," Ms Cooke said. "Storm season will continue until March, so I am encouraging all communities to be vigilant to the ongoing threats in the short-term, and continue working with us in the long-term to build a more resilient NSW." For more information and to apply, call Service NSW on 13 77 88, or go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-storms-and-flood-disaster-recovery-small-businessgrant

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/fd6e4df1-bc0a-445e-ba44-5c0b21a6621f.jpg/r8_755_3592_2780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg